Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 203,430 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of AXT worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AXT by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 156.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

