Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 72,545 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Farmland Partners worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmland Partners by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $424.03 million, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

