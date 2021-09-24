RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $622.98

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 622.98 ($8.14) and traded as high as GBX 668 ($8.73). RWS shares last traded at GBX 655 ($8.56), with a volume of 1,568,637 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RWS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 622.98.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

