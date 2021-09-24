Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Up 0.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 86,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 345,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)
Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.