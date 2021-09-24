Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.36

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $8.76. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 64,714 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $180.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

