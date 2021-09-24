Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.36

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $8.76. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 64,714 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $180.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (NYSE:SFE)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
