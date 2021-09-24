Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Safehold posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $39,345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

