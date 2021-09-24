SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 4% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $155,106.40 and approximately $299.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,501,069 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.