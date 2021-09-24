Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

SAGE stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

