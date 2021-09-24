salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,200 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $279.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

