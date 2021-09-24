salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,200 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $279.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
