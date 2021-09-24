salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49,970 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $283.15. The company had a trading volume of 378,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The firm has a market cap of $277.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $279.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

