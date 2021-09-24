salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $279.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

