salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $375.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.83.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $279.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

