salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

NYSE:CRM opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average is $237.32. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $279.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

