Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $971.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.25 million to $977.70 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 291,333 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

