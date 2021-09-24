Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

