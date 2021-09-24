SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 6,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $175.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

