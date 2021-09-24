Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

