Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.94 ($9.34).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.65 ($7.82) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.21 and its 200 day moving average is €7.50.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.