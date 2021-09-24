Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $54,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 54,997 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 343,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $28.88 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

