Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $17,045.00 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $17,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
