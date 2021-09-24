Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $17,045.00 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $17,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

