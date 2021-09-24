Scotiabank Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$42.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$32.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.33. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$32.05 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

