Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 39,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $40,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 57.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $342.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.15.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.