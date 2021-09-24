Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Holdings Decreased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 66.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,937. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

