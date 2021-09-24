SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Head-To-Head Review

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $141.84 million 0.79 -$78.92 million N/A N/A Eneti $163.73 million 1.14 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.91

SEACOR Marine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SEACOR Marine and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eneti has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.97%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -1.30% -21.48% -9.24% Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eneti beats SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter and Bareboat Charters. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

