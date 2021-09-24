Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

