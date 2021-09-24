Sean E. George Sells 7,350 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVTA traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,934. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

