SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

