Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 2.4%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.79. 778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 533,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEER. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.37.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seer by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Seer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after buying an additional 230,726 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. grew its position in Seer by 77.3% during the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seer by 133.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,488,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seer by 77.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after buying an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

