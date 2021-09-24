Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 282,677 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $5,142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hanger by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanger by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanger by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 107,673 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNGR shares. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNGR opened at $22.24 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $860.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

