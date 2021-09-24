Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,974 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

