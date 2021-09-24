Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Emerald worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerald by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Emerald by 9.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

EEX opened at $4.43 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $315.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

