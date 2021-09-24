Sei Investments Co. Has $543,000 Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

