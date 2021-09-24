Sei Investments Co. Invests $557,000 in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $47,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $24,523,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 603,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 186,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LEGN opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

