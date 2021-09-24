Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 870,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

