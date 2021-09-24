SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 22,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,949. SGS has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

