Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Board of Directors

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.