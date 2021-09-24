Showcase 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57,915.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $253,196.44 and $57,915.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00105057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00151009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.69 or 1.00780499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.24 or 0.06789827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.86 or 0.00755635 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

