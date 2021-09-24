Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SGFY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Signify Health by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Signify Health by 815.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

