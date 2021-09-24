Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $52.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.
SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.
NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
