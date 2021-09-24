Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $52.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.