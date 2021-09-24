Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.82 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

