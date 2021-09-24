Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,511.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

