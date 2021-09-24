Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.10

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $24.68. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.