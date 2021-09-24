SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $902.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $891.10 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $751.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $112.89 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.94.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

