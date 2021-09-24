Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg Sells 9,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00.

NYSE:SKX traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,513. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

