Skrumble Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,101.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $120,101.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00122619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00159312 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.