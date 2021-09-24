SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

SLG stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

