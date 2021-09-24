Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been assigned a C$5.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,272. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.98. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.