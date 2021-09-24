SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 1,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,101. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

