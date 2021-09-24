SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $183.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the highest is $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $759.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 16,939,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.