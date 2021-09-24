Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,426.24

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,426.24 ($83.96) and traded as low as GBX 4,066 ($53.12). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 4,090 ($53.44), with a volume of 228,044 shares trading hands.

SKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,107.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,426.24. The firm has a market cap of £10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.